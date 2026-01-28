Nartatez promoted to 4-star rank, full-fledged PNP chief

POLICE General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. was promoted on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, to the four-star rank and appointed full-fledged chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. presided over the donning of ranks of Nartatez at Malacañang.

In a statement, the PNP said Nartatez’s promotion marks a milestone that underscores the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership as the 32nd Chief of the PNP.

The PNP vowed to rally behind Nartatez, whose leadership stands firm in its commitment to lawful, accountable, and people-centered policing, in faithful service of peace, public safety, and the rule of law.

In his assumption speech at Camp Crame, Nartatez said he is fully aware that his responsibility as head of the 230,000-strong PNP rests on the discipline, professionalism, and sacrifices of every police officer, whether on the frontlines or behind the scenes.

“I accept this responsibility with resolve and a clear sense of purpose. My career has taught me one constant truth: policing must be firm, fair, and anchored on integrity. These are not slogans; these are standards. They will guide my leadership as Chief of the Philippine National Police,” Nartatez said.

Just as he promised six months ago when he assumed the post of acting PNP chief, Nartatez vowed to advance enhanced police operations through intelligence-driven and risk-based policing, act decisively against illegal drugs, loose firearms, and terrorism, strengthen security for vital installations, manage crowds effectively, and anticipate threats before they place communities at risk.

“We will manage our resources with strict accountability so that manpower, logistics, and funding directly serve police operations. We will strengthen morale and welfare because discipline and motivation are operational necessities, not privileges. We will enforce integrity at all levels because public trust is built by conduct and zero tolerance for wrongdoing,” Nartatez said.

“As Chief, I will lead this organization in faithful service to the Constitution. I will enforce the rule of law without fear or favor. Professionalism, discipline, and integrity are not optional; they are expected,” he added.

In a separate statement, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) lauded Nartatez’s promotion, saying he “demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication” even while serving in an acting capacity.

The agency said Nartatez’s proven competence and commitment assure the Filipino people that he will continue to lead the police force with discipline, integrity, and resolve.

“The DILG reaffirms its full support for General Nartatez as he advances efforts to restore professionalism within the ranks and uphold public trust in law enforcement. Together, we look forward to building a police force that embodies honor, service, and accountability,” the DILG said.

Nartatez took over the helm of the PNP in August following the removal of former PNP chief Nicolas Torre III due to disputes over command authority with the National Police Commission.

His promotion was delayed since Torre, who was supposed to retire from the service in 2027, was still holding the four-star rank.

Under the law, there should only be one four-star officer in the PNP.

Torre was appointed general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in December 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)