Nartatez reiterates PNP’s loyalty to rule of law

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has maintained the agency’s steadfast allegiance to the Constitution and its commitment to follow the orders of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Nartatez denied a circulating Facebook post claiming that he urged police, military, and other uniformed personnel to disobey lawful orders of the President of the Philippines.

“These statements are fabricated and malicious, intended to spread confusion and discredit our institution,” Nartatez said.

He reiterated the PNP’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and professionalism in all its operations.

“Our loyalty is to the Filipino people and to the rule of law,” Nartatez said.

The top cop has ordered an investigation into the source of the false information and the filing of charges against those behind it.

Nartatez urged the public to exercise vigilance, verify information through official PNP channels, and refrain from sharing unverified content that may mislead others or undermine public trust.

“The PNP continues to serve the Filipino people with honor, dedication, and accountability, while standing firm against attempts to misinform and destabilize the credibility of our law enforcement institutions,” Nartatez said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier admitted meeting several retired AFP officers who called on the military to withdraw support from Marcos amid flood control anomalies, which they rejected.

He said he informed Marcos about the matter, who in return reiterated his trust and confidence in the AFP.

Asked if he encountered the same scenario, Nartatez answered in the negative.

He reiterated that there is no basis to call for Marcos’ ouster. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)