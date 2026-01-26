Nartatez: SAF 44 legacy reshapes PNP’s command leadership

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) paid tribute to the 44 members of the PNP–Special Action Force (SAF) who gave their lives in the service of the nation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao 11 years ago.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the agency marked the enduring lessons of the SAF 44 tragedy as a turning point in the organization’s approach to leadership and operational readiness.

“SAF 44 taught us, painfully, that even the most elite troopers are vulnerable when coordination, communication, and command unity fail. Leadership decisions have life-and-death consequences,” he said.

“From that moment on, we pushed for a command culture that values shared responsibility, clearer chains of command, and real-time coordination. SAF 44 changed how we look at leadership: hindi lang tapang, kundi tamang desisyon, tamang oras, at sama-samang pananagutan,” he added.

Forty-four members of the PNP-SAF lost their lives during a clash in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015. The officers were part of an elite counter-terrorism unit tasked with capturing high-value targets, including Zulkifli bin Hir alias “Marwan,” a Malaysian terrorist involved in international bombings, and Abdul Basit Usman, a notorious bomb-making suspect.

Nartatez led the National Day of Remembrance for the SAF 44 at the PNP-SAF Headquarters in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Sunday, January 25.

The event carried the theme “In Valor, We Remember: A Pledge for Future Generations.”

In Camp Crame, a separate wreath-laying ceremony was participated in by the families of the SAF 44 and key PNP officers.

Nartatez expressed hope that the legacy of the SAF 44 would inspire young policemen to uphold the highest standards of courage, discipline, and service in every mission they undertake.

“SAF 44 will always be a story of heroism but it is also a reminder that leadership must protect its people as fiercely as its mission. We honor the SAF 44 by making sure that today’s policemen are better prepared, better supported, and never left alone in the field,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)