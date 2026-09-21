Nartatez: Think many times before posting online

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday, September 21, 2026, urged the public to think many times before posting content online, particularly threats that could endanger public safety.

Nartatez issued the reminder following separate incidents involving students in South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat who allegedly posted images of firearms and threats of violence on social media.

In Tupi, South Cotabato, police on Sunday, Sept. 20, invited an 18-year-old student for questioning after receiving a report about a social media post showing him holding a firearm.

Authorities are preparing an alarm and scandal complaint for filing before the prosecutor’s office.

Meanwhile, police in Sultan Kudarat, intervened early Monday after a 13-year-old Grade 8 student allegedly posted threats to carry out a shooting at Kapingkong National High School (KNHS).

A teacher reported the posts to police shortly after midnight and provided screenshots.

One post, accompanied by a photo of a short firearm, said: “Dito lang kami sa gilid ng school niyo KNHS ako ‘yung titira bukas. Ingat sa mga kaaway namin jan (We’re just here beside your school, KNHS. I’m the one who’s going to shoot tomorrow. Our enemies there better be careful).”

The posts also included an image of a long firearm with the caption saying that he will not let anyone stay alive.

Nartatez said the incidents highlight the importance of responsible social media use and the need to promptly report online content that could pose a threat to public safety, particularly when schools and communities are involved.

“Let this be a reminder that social media is not a place to make threats or create fear. Kahit online ginawa ang isang post, hindi ibig sabihin na wala itong epekto sa totoong buhay (Just because a post is made online doesn’t mean it won’t have real-life consequences.),” Nartatez said.

“We will take credible reports seriously, verify the facts, and respond accordingly. At the same time, we will uphold due process and ensure that cases, especially those involving minors, are handled with the proper care,” he added.

Nartatez urged the public to use social media responsibly, avoid spreading unverified threats and promptly report credible safety concerns.

Parents, schools and communities are also encouraged to guide young people on responsible online behavior and the consequences of threatening posts. (TPM)