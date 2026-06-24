Nartatez to public: Stop sharing school violence videos, photos online

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has appealed to the public to refrain from circulating videos, photographs, and social media posts related to recent violent incidents involving students in Tacloban City and Cavite, warning that such content could further traumatize victims and their families.

The appeal comes as police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, 2026, as well as separate stabbing incidents reported at Cavite National High School and Bethel Academy of General Trias in Cavite over the past week.

According to Nartatez, the widespread sharing of graphic images and footage from the incidents extends the suffering of those directly affected, particularly children and their relatives who are already coping with the emotional impact of the violence.

He emphasized that beyond disturbing videos, the public should also avoid posting materials that could reveal the identities of minors involved in the cases stressing that the privacy and welfare of children must remain a priority while investigations are underway.

Nartatez said social media users, including content creators, have a responsibility to exercise restraint online and avoid turning sensitive incidents into viral content.

He said the pursuit of online engagement should not come at the expense of victims' dignity or interfere with ongoing investigations.

The police chief also underscored the need for compassion toward students caught in violent incidents, saying they should be protected from public scrutiny, online harassment, and unnecessary exposure during a difficult period for them and their families.

“The reckless circulation of graphic videos depicting these school tragedies is not just a digital nuisance, it is a profound act of cruelty that re-victimizes survivors and forces grieving families to relive their worst nightmares repeatedly,” said Nartatez.

“Children caught in these incidents, especially the victims, deserve protection and support. They should not be subjected to public judgment, online harassment, or unnecessary exposure at a time when they and their families are already dealing with trauma,” he added.

As part of the response, Nartatez tasked the PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group and other concerned units to monitor the online dissemination of graphic materials linked to the incidents.

He said the PNP is also coordinating with social media platforms regarding the possible removal or restriction of content deemed harmful or inappropriate.

Meanwhile, local police offices have been instructed to engage with school administrators, parents, and student leaders to discuss measures aimed at improving campus safety and promoting responsible social media use among young people.

Nartatez said the incidents highlight the need for a broader conversation on digital responsibility, particularly when children are involved.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to creating safer learning environments through increased police presence around schools, stronger coordination with educational institutions, and preventive measures designed to address violence before it escalates. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)