Nartatez vows enforcement of warrant vs Bato dela Rosa without fear, favor

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, that no personal relationships or former positions can influence the pursuit of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

In a statement, Nartatez reiterated the PNP’s commitment to enforcing the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, who is a former chief of the PNP, without fear or favor.

The top cop issued the statement amid Malacañang's challenge to ensure that Dela Rosa’s former position as PNP chief would not affect the ongoing manhunt.

“We welcome the challenge of Malacañang because it reinforces a fundamental principle of law enforcement: no position, rank, or personal relationship is above the law. The Philippine National Police will remain professional, impartial, and steadfast in implementing lawful orders, regardless of who is involved,” Nartatez said.

The Palace issued the challenge after Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla acknowledged that Dela Rosa’s previous leadership of the police force made the manhunt more difficult, particularly because he is aware of how police operate.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration trusts Nartatez and the entire PNP to perform their duties without being influenced by personal relationships or alliances.

Nartatez reminded police officers that they must uphold their constitutional duties and remain loyal to the law rather than to individuals who previously held positions of authority.

“The loyalty of every police officer must always be to the Constitution and the law, not to personalities or former positions. In the PNP, service is a duty, not a privilege, and no personal allegiance should ever stand in the way of justice,” he said.

The PNP said it continues to receive and validate tips on the lawmaker’s whereabouts through dedicated hotlines. Tracker teams have also been organized nationwide following the expiration of a one-week surrender deadline. A P50-million reward has been offered for information leading to Dela Rosa’s arrest.

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief under former president Rodrigo Duterte, is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity involving at least 32 killings linked to the administration’s anti-drug campaign from July 2016 to April 2018. Nartatez vows enforcement of warrant vs Bato dela Rosa without fear, favor