National flags hoisted ahead of ASEAN Para Games opening

MANILA – Flags of the 10 participating nations in the 13th ASEAN Para Games were raised in a colorful and symbolic display of unity, friendship and sporting spirit at Thao Suranari Monument (Ya Mo) in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) City, Thailand on Saturday.

The event marked the official welcome of the contingents just two days ahead of the opening ceremony at the King’s 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium.

The national flags of Brunei, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and host Thailand were proudly hoisted at the iconic monument, a revered landmark among residents for its historical and cultural significance.

Athletes and officials were present to mark their readiness to compete at the biennial regional sporting spectacle, reaffirming the enduring values of solidarity, inclusion, and regional friendship through sport.

Cambodia will not compete, having formally withdrawn due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Team Philippines is composed of more than 200 athletes, led by wheelchair racer Jerrold Pete Mangliwan, who will carry the flag during the opening ceremony.

At the 2023 edition in Cambodia, the Philippines placed fifth behind Indonesia (159 golds, 148 silvers and 94 bronzes), Thailand (126-110-92), Vietnam (66-58-77) and Malaysia (50-38-35).

The ASEAN Para Games, held every two years, returns to Nakhon Ratchasima after 18 years.

Thailand is aiming to reclaim the overall title for the first time in a decade, following Indonesia’s dominance in the past three editions since Kuala Lumpur 2017.

Thailand is the most successful nation in ASEAN Para Games history with six overall titles, the last during Singapore 2015.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games features a record 506 medal events across 19 sports, the largest since the inaugural 2001 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

In the program are athletics, archery, badminton, boccia, chess, cycling, football 5-a-side, football 7-a-side, goalball, judo, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball, shooting, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair tennis and tenpin bowling.

Lawn bowls and wheelchair rugby will be showcased as demonstration sports. (PNA)