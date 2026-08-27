National gov't to continue monitoring LGSF use

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday said the national government will continue monitoring the utilization of the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) to ensure that assistance provided to local government units (LGUs) is properly used.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the proposed LGSF allocation for 2027 is PHP58.53 billion, about 1.14 percent higher than the PHP57.87 billion allocation for 2026.

She said the increase would provide LGUs with additional resources for infrastructure and social development projects, including farm-to-market roads, water systems, health facilities, bridges, disaster-resilient communities, and assistance to marginalized groups.

The LGSF also provides funding for the distribution of free rice to constituents in various localities, Castro added.

She stressed, however, that the national government’s responsibility does not end with the release of funds to LGUs, underscoring the need to monitor their utilization and prevent abuse.

“Kahit ito ay ibinigay po na pondo, hindi po natatapos ang obligasyon ng national government pagkabigay ng pondo. Ito po ay kailangang ma-monitor din po (Even after the funds are provided, the national government’s obligation does not end with the release of the funds. These also need to be monitored),” she said.

Despite the devolution of functions to LGUs, Castro said concerned national government agencies would continue to monitor programs and projects funded through the LGSF.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, she said, would monitor the implementation of infrastructure projects, while agencies such as the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority would monitor scholarship programs.

Speaking at the League of Municipalities of the Philippines Luzon National Congress on Tuesday, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the government is accelerating the devolution of functions and resources to LGUs, with the projected National Tax Allotment (NTA) expected to reach a record PHP1.4 trillion nationwide.

The projected NTA represents an 11-percent increase from current levels, with Luzon LGUs expected to receive PHP676.9 billion.

Recto called on LGUs to ensure the proper use of their NTA and LGSF allocations, particularly for climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, and solid waste management.

Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. would continue to listen to the concerns, suggestions, and opinions of LGUs, including feedback on the implementation of the LGSF.

She said the President recognizes the need to provide local governments with additional resources so they can better respond to the needs of their constituents. (PNA)