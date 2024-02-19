National Museum open to dialogue with Cebu officials over 'stolen' 19th century panels

THE National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) said Monday, February 19, 2024, that it is willing to engage in a constructive dialogue with Cebu officials and other concerned individuals to address concerns in relation to the four 19th century panels that were allegedly stolen from a church in Cebu but ended up being donated to the NMP.

In a statement, the NMP maintained that the donors of the panels procured it through legitimate means, noting their commitment to ethical acquisition.

It said the donors’ decision to donate the panels to NMP reflects their dedication to preserving cultural heritage and promoting patriotism.