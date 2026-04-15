National Security adviser Eduardo Año resigns

NATIONAL Security adviser retired General Eduardo Año has resigned, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

In a press conference, Castro said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignation of Año, who served as the 48th Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and as the secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government from 2018 to 2022.

“Secretary Año has decided to retire from public service after decades of continuous service in government and the military,” said Castro.

The Malacañang expressed gratitude to Año for his dedicated and distinguished service to the Filipino people.

“As national security adviser he played a key role in strengthening our national security framework advancing our counter-terrorism and internal security efforts and ensuring close coordination across the security sector during a period of evolving regional and global challenges,” Castro said.

“His leadership has helped maintain stability and protect the welfare of our citizens,” she added.

Castro said Año will be replaced by former AFP chief of staff retired General Eduardo Obang Jr.

Obang is a member of the Philippine Military Academy class of 1979.

She cited Obang for his extensive experience in military operations, defense planning and national security.

“With his depth of experience, the president is confident that secretary Obang will provide steady and capable leadership in advancing the country’s national security priorities and ensuring continuity in the government’s effort to keep the nation safe and secure,” Castro added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)