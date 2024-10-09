Navy bent on defending PH territory after latest Chinese harassment

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) has assured its commitment to protecting the country's territorial integrity amid the latest Chinese aggression against a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship in the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

Reports said a China Coast Guard Vessel used a water cannon against the BFAR ship BRP Datu Cabaylo (MMOV-3001), which was providing fuel and other supplies to Filipino fisherfolk in the area on Tuesday.

"We're concerned about that. We will continue supporting the (Philippine) Coast Guard and BFAR, we will continue performing our mandate of patrolling the West Philippine Sea (WPS). We will ensure that the integrity of our territory is intact," PN spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

No other details of the incident were available as of this posting.

As this developed, the PN said its Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 monitoring data showed that a total of 190 assorted Chinese ships were spotted in various locations in the WPS.

"For the period from 30 September to 06 October, a total of 190 various vessels were monitored in the WPS, of w/c (which include) 28 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) and CCG vessels were in Ayungin, Sabina and Scarborough/BdM (Bajo de Masinloc) Shoals. Emphasis is given to these three features as they are very important in protecting our EEZ (exclusive economic zone)," the PN said in its update.

Unlike in previous monitoring reports, the PN did not give specific details on the locations of these Chinese ships.

However, the 190 ships detected for the Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 period are significantly lower compared to the 251 vessels spotted from Sept. 26 to 30.

"Their continued illegal presence in the WPS blatantly disregards the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, violates our sovereignty and sovereign rights and highlights the need to modernize the defense and security capabilities of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines)," the PN said.

It added the military remains committed to upholding international law and defending the integrity of its national territory. (PNA)