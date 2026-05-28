Navy christens PH's 2nd offshore patrol vessel

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) on Thursday said it has formally christened the country's second offshore patrol vessel, BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS-21), during simple ceremonies held at the Naval Operating Base–Subic in Zambales last May 26.

PN public affairs office chief Captain Marie Angelica DC Sisican, in a message to the Philippine News Agency, said the "christening symbolizes the formal blessing of the vessel and the official unveiling of its name before it enters active service with the Philippine Fleet (PF)."

The christening is "rooted in naval tradition, (with) the ceremony also (signifying) deep aspiration for the safety and success of the ship and its crew," she added.

The PN's christening ceremonies for the ship was held at Quay 7, Naval Operating Base–Subic with PF commander Rear Admiral Joe Anthony Orbe as keynote speaker.

Orbe said the unveiling of the ship’s name and bow number reflects the "continuing modernization of the PN and our resolve to build a force that is more capable, responsive, and prepared to protect our maritime domain."

“As we formally (christened) BRP Rajah Lakandula, may she sail with honor, strength, and purpose. May she serve as a symbol of courage, dedication, and national pride for generations of Filipino sailors to come,” the PF commander said.

BRP Rajah Lakandula is the sister ship of the first OPV, BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS-20), which was placed in active service on Feb. 24 this year.

BRP Rajah Lakandula and the BRP Rajah Sulayman are part of the six OPV contract from South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries worth PHP30 billion, signed on June 27, 2022.

Four more OPVs are scheduled to be delivered until 2028. BRP Rajah Lakandula left South Korea last May 4 and arrived at Subic Bay on May 8, These OPVs measure 94.4 meters long and 14.3 meters wide, with a displacement of 2,400 tons, maximum speed of 22 knots, cruising speed of 15 knots and 5,500 nautical miles range.

Commissioning ceremonies, or the placing of BRP Rajah Lakandula into active service, was initially scheduled for May 29, the PN's celebration of its 128th founding anniversary but this was moved to a later date due to conflict in schedule as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was supposed to be the guest-of-honor and speaker.

The Chief Executive left for Japan last Tuesday for a four-day state visit and is expected to return to the country by Friday. (PNA)