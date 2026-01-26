Navy continues search, rescue ops for sunken cargo ship in WPS

MANILA – The Philippine Navy on Sunday said it is continuing search and rescue (SAR) operations in the West Philippine Sea following the sinking of a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel carrying Filipino crew members.

In a statement, the Navy said SAR efforts are focused near Bajo de Masinloc where the general cargo vessel M/V Devon Bay reportedly capsized on Jan. 23, about 141 nautical miles west of Pangasinan, within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The vessel, which was carrying a cargo of iron ore, had 21 Filipino crew members on board. Seventeen were rescued in coordination with other responding vessels, while four remain missing.

To support rescue efforts, the Philippine Navy deployed BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and continues to coordinate with concerned government agencies.

The Navy is also assisting separate SAR operations in southern Philippine waters involving the motor banca Amejara.

Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao deployed BRP Artemio Ricarte (PS37), BRP Tagbanua (LC296) and a Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft (NV392) near the Philippine-Indonesia maritime boundary.

As of Saturday, SAR units recovered four bodies, which were turned over to BRP Artemio Ricarte for proper disposition and identification.

The Navy said it remains committed to sustained SAR operations until all missing persons are accounted for. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)