Navy denies keeping whistleblower Orly Guteza

THE Philippine Navy vehemently denied claims that retired Sergeant Orly Guteza, who claimed delivering millions worth of cash contained in suitcases to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, is under their custody.

In a statement, Philippine Navy spokesperson Captain Marissa Martinez said such claims that Guteza, along with his family, are being kept by them are “unfounded, unsupported by evidence and have no basis in fact.”

“Upon learning of these renewed claims, the Navy immediately conducted a thorough verification, including inspections and intelligence validations. Mr. Guteza is not under Navy custody or protection in any form,” said Martinez.

The official maintained that the Philippine Navy, as a professional and disciplined institution, upholds and respects the Constitution, constitutional processes and our democratic institutions.

“We fully recognize the importance of accountability, transparency, and the duty of every citizen to appear when summoned. The Navy does not, and will never, harbor, conceal, or shield any individual from legal processes. It is contrary to our core values, our oath of service, and the sacrifices made by generations of sailors and Marines who have served this nation with honor,” she added.

Earlier, former Anakalusugan representative Mike Defensor said that Guteza is being “illegally detained” by the naval infantry force’s intelligence unit.

Defensor said Guteza was forced to sign an affidavit claiming that he was paid by the former congressman, as well as Senator Rodante Marcoleta to make false claims against Romualdez when he served as a witness during a Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing into the flood control anomalies.

“Vinideo si Sergeant Guteza pero hindi po ako galit kahit na baguhin niya ang kwento. Naintindihan ko dahil pagka ang pamilya mo ang asawa mo ang mga anak mo ang tinakot, naintindihan ko si Sergeant Guteza. Huwag kang mag-alala naiintindihan ka ng taong bayan,” he said.

(Sergeant Guteza was videotaped, but I’m not angry even if he changed his story. I understand him because when it’s your family -- your spouse and children -- who are threatened, I understand Sergeant Guteza. Don’t worry; the people understand you.)

In his testimony before the Senate panel, Guteza said he served as a security personnel of Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co from December 5, 2024 to August 2025.

During the said period, he said he delivered luggage containing millions worth of cash, which they call “trash,” to Romualdez’s residences in Pasig and Taguig at least three times.

In his video statement, Co corroborated the statement of Guteza.

It was the last time Guteza was seen in public.

Guteza was a no-show when summoned by a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) twice over charges regarding his sworn statement, which the said court found to be falsified or containing the forged signature of a notary public.

He also failed to appear before the resumption of the Senate blue ribbon committee investigation on Friday, November 14, 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)