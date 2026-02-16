Navy deploys BRP Miguel Malvar for int'l exercise in India

MANILA – One of the Philippines’ most modern warships, the guided missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), along with its crew, has arrived in Visakhapatnam, India, to take part in the 3rd Indian Navy International Fleet Review (IFR) and the Multilateral Naval Exercise (MILAN 2026), the Philippine Navy (PN) said on Sunday.

"This marks the first time the PN is participating in a naval exercise held in India while the first foreign mission for FFG-06, promoting Philippine maritime diplomacy and regional cooperation," according to the PN statement.

Incidentally, BRP Miguel Malvar and the contingent aboard the ship are called Naval Task Group (NTG) 80.5.

The BRP Miguel Malvar left the Philippines for India on Feb. 5 and arrived at Visakhapatnam on Feb. 14.

The 3rd IFR is scheduled this Feb. 18, while MILAN 2026 is set from Feb. 19 to 26.

During the harbor phase, the PN contingent will engage in scheduled activities, including multinational maritime operations, professional exchanges, and an International Maritime Seminar involving Navy chiefs, senior leaders, scholars, and practitioners.

"The highlight of the event is BRP Miguel Malvar’s participation in the 3rd Indian Hosted International Fleet Review with the President of the Government of India, Honorable Droupadi Murmu, as the reviewing officer, bringing together naval forces from friendly countries to showcase capabilities and commitment to collective maritime security and cooperation," the PN said.

Cultural programs, sports activities, and ship visits are also planned as part of the engagement. NTG80.5 will also participate in the sea phase of MILAN 2026, which will include tactical maneuvers, communication drills, and maritime security operations to enhance coordination and interoperability among participating navies.

"BRP Miguel Malvar’s deployment represents a historic milestone for the PN, reflecting its expanding role in international naval diplomacy. The PN’s participation in both IFR and MILAN 2026 places the Philippines together with major maritime partners in a forum designed to promote peace, maritime stability, and cooperative security in the Indo-Pacific Region," the PN said. (PNA)