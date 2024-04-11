Navy helicopter crashes; 2 pilots dead

TWO pilots were killed when a Philippine Navy (PN) training helicopter crash landed in Cavite City on Thursday morning, April 11, 2024.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Colonel Francel Padilla said that around 6:45 a.m., a two-seater PN Robinson training helicopter executed emergency procedures and crashed near the vicinity of Cavite City public market.

The two pilots were rushed to the nearest hospital but were declared dead while undergoing treatment.

“The families of the two pilots are yet to be informed. An investigation is being done as to the cause of the said incident,” said Padilla.

In a statement, the PN said the aircraft took off from Sangley Airport for the conduct of a training flight.

The Navy immediately ordered the temporary grounding of all similar aircrafts pending the conduct of investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

“Philippine Navy aircrafts undergo regular inspection and maintenance to ensure airworthiness. Nevertheless, no stone will be left unturned as we endeavor to prevent this kind of accident from happening again,” it said.

“We are withholding the names of the two Navy pilots while we inform their families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved loved ones. All necessary support will be extended to them,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)