Navy officer gets thumb back after China’s harassment in Ayungin

THE thumb of a soldier who was among those harassed by Chinese authorities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in June has already been “restored,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Romeo Brawner said Monday, November 4, 2024.

In an interview, Brawner said Seaman First Class Jeffrey Facundo is now back on deployment in the WPS.

“I would like to (share) na na-restore na po ‘yung thumb, ‘yung daliri nung sundalo natin with the help of our doctors, our partners like the Makati Medical Foundation. Naibalik na po yung kanyang daliri and its now functioning well, normally,” Brawner said.

(I would like to share that the soldier's thumb has been restored, thanks to our doctors and partners like the Makati Medical Foundation. His finger has been successfully reattached and is now functioning well, normally.)

“I think mga two months ago nung naibalik. Free of charge (ang operation). Si Seaman First Class Facundo ay nakabalik na po, as he is now serving again in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

(I think it was about two months ago when it was reattached. The operation was free of charge. Seaman First Class Facundo has returned and is now serving again in the West Philippine Sea.)

Facundo lost his finger due to the high-speed ramming of the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) during their harassment of one of the Philippine Navy’s routine rotation and resupply (Rore) missions in Ayungin Shoal.

Brawner said the CCG personnel acted like “pirates” when they boarded and deliberately damaged Philippine boats and threatened Filipino troops by pointing their knives and seizing their firearms.

He said they demanded China to pay P60 million worth of damages and for them to return the stolen firearms.

Brawner said China has yet to respond.

“Tayo, we will demand it. We will continue to demand it. We will continue to demand that it is our right. Sila ‘yung nagkasala. Sila ‘yung nagnakaw ng ating gamit, dapat ibalik nila,” Brawner said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)