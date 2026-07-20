Navy serviceman hurt after ‘baton attack’ by China Coast Guard

A PHILIPPINE Navy member sustained injury after being hit by China Coast Guard personnel during an incident at the Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026, when Filipino troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre tried to drive away Chinese Coast Guard Vessel 21560.

“At approximately 9:15 a.m. today, China Coast Guard Vessel (CCGV) 21560 deployed a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) that deliberately approached BRP Sierra Madre at close range,” the task force said.

“Despite repeated instructions from Philippine personnel to leave the area, the Chinese RHIB refused to withdraw and instead escalated the situation. During the incident, a Chinese crew member struck a Philippine serviceman on the head with a wooden baton, causing an injury that required immediate medical attention,” it added.

The NTF-WPS strongly condemned what it described as a violent, unlawful and unacceptable actions of China Coast Guard personnel against Philippine servicemen, saying it escalates tensions and increases the risk of dangerous miscalculation at sea.

Despite the aggressive actions of China, the task force ensured that the Philippine troops will continue to exercise professionalism, restraint, and fidelity to international law.

“The Philippines remains firmly committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes, even as it steadfastly protects its sovereign rights and jurisdiction and ensures the safety of those serving on the frontlines of our maritime domain,” it said.

“We call on the China Coast Guard to immediately cease dangerous and unlawful actions that threaten lives and undermine peace and stability,” it added.

It also urged China to uphold its obligations under international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), and to demonstrate through its actions a genuine commitment to a rules-based maritime order in the West Philippine Sea and the broader South China Sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)