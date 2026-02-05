Navy to set up monitoring station in Tubbataha

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) on Thursday announced that its Western Naval Command (WNC), which is based in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, will establish a naval monitoring detachment (NMD) at the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park Ranger Station to boost situational awareness in the Sulu Sea.

This was made possible after the WNC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Tubbataha Management Office (TMO) last Feb. 3, the Navy added.

"The agreement establishes a NMD at the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park Ranger Station. This initiative will enhance maritime monitoring and conservation efforts, strengthening inter-agency coordination for effective maritime situational awareness in the Sulu Sea," the PN said.

The NMD will provide real-time naval support for patrols, surveillance, and rapid response.

Meanwhile, WNC commander Rear Adm. Vincent Sibala said the MOU highlights their commitmentment in protecting the country's marine ecosystems while safeguarding national security.

"By integrating naval assets with TMO's expertise, we fortify our defenses against illegal activities and promote sustainable maritime stewardship," he added.

Angelique Songco, protected area superintendent of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, said partnering with the WNC will amplify their ranger operations and ensuring the Tubbataha Reefs – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – remains a beacon of biodiversity for future generations.

The Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, located in the Sulu Sea, is one of the world's richest marine environments, facing ongoing threats from illegal fishing, poaching, and environmental degradation.

"This MOU underscores the PN's role in environmental protection alongside its core defense mandate, fostering synergy among government agencies to address shared challenges in the region," the PN added. (PNA)