Nazareno 2024: Code White Alert up in Metro hospitals

IN PREPARATION for the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2024, the Department of Health (DOH) has raised the Code White Alert in all hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a statement, the DOH said the Code White Alert will be in effect from January 5 to 11 in order to ensure hospital readiness to provide medical services to those participating in the annual feast.

“As we celebrate this significant gathering for the annual feast of the Black Nazarene, our priority is the health and safety of all Filipinos," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

"The activation of Code White Alert underscores our commitment to ensure prompt and efficient medical assistance in case of any medical emergency on the ground," he added.

To note, the Code White Alert is declared during national events, holidays, or celebrations that can potentially cause mass casualty incidents or emergencies.

During Code White Alert, identified medical personnel and staff are placed on standby for the immediate acceptance and treatment of incoming patients at the hospitals.

Aside from the raising of the Code White Alert, the DOH said it will deploy eight health emergency response teams for the event.

It said the teams will be stationed at key locations, namely, Quirino Grandstand; Roxas Blvd. corner Ayala (National Museum & Fine Arts); Ayala Blvd. corner Taft (PNU); Ayala Blvd. corner San Marcelino; San Sebastian Church with Reachout; Villarica, Quezon Blvd; Quinta Market; and Paterno, Quezon Blvd.

"Each will be equipped with ambulances and will be strategically deployed along the Traslacion route to provide advanced emergency medical services to the thousands of devotees expected to participate in the event," said the health chief.

"This strategic deployment aims to ensure prompt and efficient emergency medical assistance, covering significant segments and quadrants to enhance the safety and well-being of all participants throughout the event," added Herbosa. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)