Nazareno 2024 fever also hits Davao City

ASIDE from the City of Manila, the fever brought by the feast of the Black Nazarene has also hit the southern city of Davao.

In a report by CBCP News, preparations are underway for the procession of the iconic image of the black Christ from the San Alfonso Maria de Liguori Parish Church to the Our Lady of Peñafrancia GKK Chapel on January 9.

"A throng of devotees is expected to attend this year’s feast of the Black Nazarene in the southern city of Davao," said CBCP News, the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The report said the statue will be carried during a procession on its way back to the chapel, which has served as the home to the life-sized image of the Black Nazarene in Davao City.

The image was given to the Archdiocese of Davao by the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church in Manila back in 2015.

“All devotees are encouraged to bring their own personal Nazareno image during the procession and fiesta Mass in order to be blessed by the priests,” said the chapel.

The celebration started on January 1 when novena Masses were held nightly at the Our Lady of Peñafrancia GKK Chapel.

On Saturday, the image is set to be transferred to the San Alfonso Maria de Liguori Parish Church for the continuation of the novena Masses.

Every January 9, the Quiapo Church in Manila celebrates the feast of the Black Nazarene.

This year, the feast is set to feature the return of the grand procession of the Black Nazarene after being mothballed for the last three years. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)