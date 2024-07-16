NBI arrests 3 persons involved in illegal sale of kidneys, 9 rescued

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the illegal sale of kidney organs in Bulacan.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement on Monday, July 15, that nine individuals were rescued during an operation in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on July 11.

Four of the rescued victims have already had their kidneys extracted and sold.

“During the operation, the perpetrators were apprehended while attempting to deliver payments to one of the victims,” the DOJ said.

“They were arrested for their involvement in harboring and maintaining the victims for organ trafficking purposes,” it added.

The agency said the victims were recruited under the pretense of alleviating their financial burdens by selling their kidneys.

“The traffickers orchestrated the illegal transplants, exploiting the victims’ economic vulnerabilities,” it added.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 16, the NBI said the victims will receive P200,000 in exchange for their kidney.

It said the leader of the group, a head nurse at the National Kidney Transplant Institute in Quezon City, is still at large.

“Victims identified the three as the group that processes their kidney transfer. According to the victims, (the suspects) are the ones who maintain and harbor them for the purpose of their kidney organs being transferred for a fee,” the NBI said.

The rescued victims were turned over to the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office at San Jose Del Monte.

Charges for the violation of Section 4(h) of the Expanded Anti-Human Trafficking Act were filed against the suspects which may land them in jail for 20 years. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)