NBI arrests ‘facilitator’ of online child sexual exploitation in Zambales

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a suspected facilitator of online child sexual abuse and exploitation during an operation in Subic, Zambales.

In a statement on Saturday, March 14, 2026, the NBI said the arrest stemmed from a case referral by the US Department of Homeland Security through its investigative arm, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which flagged an individual in the Philippines allegedly transmitting sexually exploitative materials involving minors to recipients in the United States.

The NBI said agents from its NBI Violence Against Women and Children Division conducted surveillance and verification operations that indicated the suspect was offering, selling, and distributing explicit materials to foreign nationals in exchange for money.

On February 16, 2026, NBI agents, with assistance from Destiny Rescue Philippines, rescued one of the minor victims. The victim later disclosed that she had been abused and exploited by the suspect, investigators said.

Following the confirmation of the alleged activities, the NBI secured a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) from the court.

Authorities said the suspect’s location was pinpointed on March 11, 2026 by the NBI Technical Intelligence Division, triggering the operation for the service of a warrant.

During an on-site examination of the suspect’s mobile phone, forensic examiners reportedly discovered multiple child sexual abuse materials.

The suspect is facing charges for violating Sections 4(c) and 4(r) of Republic Act 11930, also known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

The individual was taken into custody and presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in the Zambales–Olongapo area.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the arrest underscores the agency’s intensified campaign against online child exploitation.

“The arrest of this individual sends a clear message: the Philippines is not a safe haven for those who seek to profit from the exploitation of children,” he said.

He added that the NBI will continue working with international partners and use digital forensic capabilities to track down individuals involved in online sexual exploitation of children. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)