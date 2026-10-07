NBI: 'Cash houses' belong to ex-House speaker Lord Allan Velasco, wife

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag has confirmed that the two alleged cash houses they raided in August belong to former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and his wife.

In a radio interview Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Matibag said these two houses were identified as "cash houses" by dismissed policeman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., who claimed that he delivered suitcases containing cash to Vice President Sara Duterte from Velasco, whom he formerly served as a security aide to.

"Tatlo po ang search warrant na na-issue sa atin jan at hindi po pangalan nila Velasco ang nakalagay navalidate nalang po na kanila Velasco yan nung lumabas si Miss Wen at nagpakilala na siya si Mrs. Rowena Amara Velasco at silang may ari ng mga bahay," Gracioso said.

(We were issued three search warrants, and the names of the Velascos were not indicated on them. It was only validated that the properties belonged to the Velascos when Miss Wen came forward and identified herself as Mrs. Rowena Amara Velasco, saying that they owned the houses.)

"Ang mga nakuha po natin diyan mga magazines, bullets, bala, shell casings at ID ng dalawang security personnel," he added.

(What we recovered there were magazines, bullets, ammunition, shell casings, and the IDs of two security personnel.)

The two houses were raided by the NBI on August 24, 2026, after receiving intelligence information that the properties allegedly contained high-powered firearms.

Matibag said the properties were named after employees and a company.

The significance of the raid changed after Gracioso surfaced with allegations that Velasco maintained several properties where large amounts of cash were stored.

Gracioso particularly identified the two raided houses.

In his affidavit, he said one of the said houses was used by Velasco's wife to count, pack and store cash.

Matibag said Gracioso's affidavit remains under investigation and verification.

"Sa ngayon ang status ng affidavit (of Gracioso) may sinasabing tooto hindi lang base sa sinabi niya kundi base sa aming pagiimbestiga mismo," Matibag said.

(As of now, the status of Gracioso’s affidavit is that there are statements that are true, not only based on what he said but also on the basis of our own investigation.)

In a press conference on Tuesday, October 6, Duterte vehemently denied Gracioso's claims and presented evidence to the media, including photos of her whereabouts on the dates the latter claimed he delivered money to her.

Duterte is set to submit her counter-affidavit before the NBI on Thursday, October 8.

Matibag vowed a fair investigation and validation of Duterte's counter-affidavit.

"Kung paano po namin tine-treat 'yung affidavit ni Gracioso ganun din po 'yung kay VP Sara. Ibig sabihin amin pong isasailalim sa masusing pagaaral ito at validation," he said.

(How we treat Gracioso’s affidavit is the same way we will treat Vice President Sara’s. This means we will subject it to thorough review and validation.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)