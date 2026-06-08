NBI cites hearsay, lack of proof in ex-Marines’ testimony

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the allegations made by the so-called “18 ex-Marines” regarding the delivery of millions of pesos in cash to several public figures are not supported by sufficient evidence and cannot, by themselves, establish probable cause for the filing of criminal cases.

Presenting the findings of an NBI investigation before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee consultation meeting convened by the Gatchalian bloc on Monday, June 8, 2026, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the bureau found significant weaknesses in the group’s joint affidavit, including reliance on “hearsay,” lack of documentary evidence, and indications of “coordinated” testimony.

The NBI probe stemmed from a joint affidavit submitted on February 23, 2026, by a group of former security personnel linked to fugitive former congressman Zaldy Co, represented by lawyer Levito Baligod.

The affidavit contained allegations involving the delivery of large sums of cash to several personalities amid the ongoing government investigations into allegedly anomalous flood control projects.

One of the first issues examined by investigators was the group's repeated identification as “former Marines.”

Matibag said the NBI reviewed military service records and found that the description did not accurately apply to all members of the group.

“Ginagamit ng grupo ang termino na Marines para ipakita na may integridad at disiplina,” Matibag said.

He said records from the Philippine Marine Corps showed that 12 of the 16 individuals who had military backgrounds were dishonorably discharged, while others were either former Army personnel, reservists, or civilians.

“Ang invocation ng Marine honor ay walang institutional basis sa grupong ito,” Matibag added.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, the chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee of the Gatchalian bloc, proposed changing the name of the NBI investigative unit initially called “Task Force Marino,” saying continued use of the term could be unfair to the Philippine Marine Corps and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Matibag said they are more likely to change the name to “Task Force Bodyguard” or “Task Force Bellboy.”

According to the NBI report, most of the allegations contained in the affidavit were not based on direct personal knowledge.

Matibag said investigators found that only about 10 to 20 percent of the statements were derived from firsthand observations, while the majority were based on information allegedly relayed by other members of the group.

“Personal na karanasan ang mas malakas na ebidensya. Kung narinig lang mula sa iba, hearsay iyon at mahina ang probative value,” he said.

“Halimbawa may testigo na nagsabi na ‘sinabi sa akin ni Estrada na may cash delivery, hindi ako mismo ang nakakita at hindi alam ang laman ng maleta,’ base lang sa sinabi ng kasama at sinend sa kanilang group chat. May iba sabi nakita nila ang bag pero karamihan ay narinig lamang mula sa ibang miyembro,” he added.

Matibag said investigators also found a lack of documentary or physical evidence supporting the allegations.

He said investigators were unable to obtain any CCTV footage, receipts, cell phone records, bank documents, or authenticated photographs that could corroborate the claims of cash deliveries.

“Ang absence ng documentary evidence ay hindi lamang kahinaan kundi direct failure to comply with the legal directive. Binigyan namin sila ng sufficient time para mag-submit ng corroborative statement or evidence,” said Matibag.

“Ang laman ng bag ay hinuhulaan lang at hindi actual na nakita, halimbawa sinabi ng testigo na mabigat ang bag kaya pinaniniwalaan nilang pera ang laman, pero walang actual na pagtingin at pagbukas ng bag. Sa report ng 12 sa 18 ay hindi nakita ang laman ng maleta at umaasa lamang sa bigat, code word na basura at ng sinasabi ng executive assistants ang cash mismo ay hindi napatunayan ng independent evidence,” he added.

Another major finding involved the circumstances surrounding the preparation of the affidavit.

According to the NBI, several witnesses admitted participating in group meetings and discussions before the affidavit was executed.

Matibag said members of the 18 ex-marines had been living together as early as November 2025, several months before the affidavit was submitted in February 2026.

“Si Johnny Buduan ang nilapitan ni Atty. Baligod, hindi po sila ang lumapit kay Atty. Baligod at si Buduan ang nag-recruit sa mga sasama po dito,” he said.

“Ano po ang palatandaan na ito na coordinated sinasabi naman nila, lahat galing sa Whiteplains doon po sila magkakasama po sila, may umamin din na may nagbibigay ng pera, parang allowance si Atty. Baligod,” Matibag added.

The NBI identified three major concerns with the affidavit of the former soldier -- weak evidence, misleading use of the “ex-Marines” label, and a lack of independence among witnesses which cannot constitute the filing of appropriate criminal charges.

“Hindi napatunayan ang alegasyon base sa mga ebidensyang iniharap. Walang sapat na personal knowledge, puro hearsay, walang corroboration, at coordinated ang narrative,” said Matibag.

Matibag also disclosed that the NBI is investigating separate allegations that certain members of the group were offered money to participate in the operation.

He cited the case of Anselmo Taberdo, one of the individuals associated with the group, whose partner reportedly approached NBI agents and alleged that Taberdo had been offered P5 million to join the effort.

According to Matibag, the partner initially claimed that only P700,000 had been released, but during a follow-up interview on May 6, the figure was revised to P350,000.

The NBI has since sought to validate the claims and has issued subpoenas to former congressman Mike Defensor and Taberdo as part of the investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)