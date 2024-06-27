NBI confirms fingerprint match: Alice Guo is Gua Hua Ping

Hontiveros vowed to continue their investigation on Guo, as well and dig deeper and locate the systemic roots the country’s problem on Pogo.

Last week, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said that based on the documents from the Board of Investments and Bureau of Immigration, Mayor Guo might be Guo Hua Ping who entered the Philippines on January 12, 2003 when she was 13 years old, together with her family, through a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV). She was born on August 31, 1990.

Guo Hua Ping’s registered mother under the SIRV is Lin Wenyi, whom Gatchalian earlier suspected to be the mayor’s biological mother, citing her inclusion in the majority of the family’s businesses.

Guo earlier said she was born in the Philippines by her Filipina mother and that she grew up in a farm in Tarlac.

Guo was suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman over charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service filed by the DILG over her alleged link to the Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), formerly Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., a Pogo firm that was raided by the police in March.

The firm was allegedly involved in surveillance activities and hacking of government websites, as well as human trafficking and money laundering.

It was also found during Wednesday’s hearing that the firm allegedly used names of people without their consent and listed them as among the incorporators.

Among them is Merlie Joy Castro, who is call center agent from Concepcion, Tarlac.

Castro was among the incorporators of Hongsheng facing charges with a non-bailable qualified human trafficking charge along with Guo.

She said she had faced the DOJ and the Senate panel to seek assistance to prove her innocence.

Hontiveros noted that the TIN number of Castro differs from the record when she was listed as the firm’s incorporator.

Castro said she also knows three more persons who were listed as incorporators of the firm, namely, Thelma Laranan, a vegetable vendor, Rowena Evangelista a breakfast vendor and Rita Yturralde who sells chicken barbeque in Concepcion town. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)