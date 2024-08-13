NBI Davao director under probe over ‘involvement in bribery’

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is looking into a report that one of its regional directors took bribe from Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse.

In a press conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said they are verifying the allegations of a former KOJC against Davao Regional Office Director Archie Albao.

“We have already conducted, hindi pa formal, informal investigation. But I’m sorry to say na I still have the trust, pinagkakatiwalaan ko pa rin ang aking regional director doon, si Director Albao,” he said.

Former KOJC member Arlene Stone earlier said that Albao accepted a bribe, which he personally handed over to him. However, she is no longer aware if he continued to accept money from the group after she left.

She expressed doubt on the NBI regional office’s effort to find Quiboloy.

The NBI Davao failed to arrest Quiboloy during last week’s operation in Davao City.

Santiago noted that Albao was an appointee of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Ngayon during the time ng appointment niya, Pastor Quiboloy is a known tumutulong. Mabait na tao. Wala naman siyang kaso noon, during those days. So ano bang masama na ‘yung pastor ay tumutulong doon sa government agencies, giving them financial, whatever support," he said.

“‘Yung sinasabi ni Stone na siya pa ang nag-aabot. Ano ang masama sa matinong tao na tumutulong sa aming agency? Miski ako ‘yung panahon na yon, 'Thank you po sir. Maraming salamat po’,” he added.

Quiboloy and his co-accused -- Paulene, Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes and Jackielyn Roy -- have two standing arrest warrants, in which one was issued by the Davao Regional Trial Court for child and sexual assault, while the other was issued by the Pasig City Regional Trail Court for human trafficking.

A P10 million reward was offered for the arrest of Quiboloy and P1 million each for his co-accused. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)