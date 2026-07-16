NBI denies attempt to intimidate senators over SEA Games probe

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag denied on Thursday, July 16, 2026, allegations that the bureau's decision to investigate alleged funding anomalies in the Philippines' hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games was intended to intimidate senator-judges presiding over the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Matibag issued the clarification after several senator-judges questioned the timing of the NBI's announcement, noting that he is set to testify as a prosecution witness in the impeachment proceedings.

“Sa pagkakataong ito, may mga pumasok sa atin na ebidensya at matuturing na rin nating reklamo sapagkat maraming nagsasabi na hindi nasubject sa liquidation proceedings," he said.

(At this point, we have received pieces of evidence that can also be considered as complaints, as many have claimed that these were not subjected to liquidation proceedings.)

He stressed that he did not identify any individual when he announced the planned investigation.

"Kung maaalala n'yo, wala naman ako binanggit na pangalan. Ang sinasabi ko lang kailangan imbestigahan kaya nagulat ako na nagkaroon ng reaction na gano'n," he added.

(If you remember, I did not mention any names. All I said was that it needed to be investigated, so I was surprised that there was such a reaction.)

Rejecting accusations that the NBI was trying to pressure members of the impeachment court, Matibag emphasized that the bureau was simply carrying out its mandate.

“Wala naman tayong ginawang pananakot. Pag tinignan natin ang mandato ng NBI, it is an investigative body… Ibig sabihin ba nito pag tayo ay nahaharap sa isang proceedings, hihinto na ang ating mandato?" he said.

(We did not make any threats. If we look at the mandate of the NBI, it is an investigative body. Does this mean that when we are faced with a proceeding, our mandate should stop?)

The controversy erupted after Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, and Robin Padilla questioned the timing of the NBI's announcement during Wednesday's impeachment trial, arguing that it could be perceived as an attempt to influence or intimidate the Senate impeachment court.

Matibag had announced that the bureau would investigate alleged bidding irregularities and more than P10 billion in purportedly unliquidated funds related to infrastructure projects for the 2019 SEA Games, including facilities at New Clark City.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano served as chairman of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc), the body that organized the country's hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

He said the investigation appeared to be directed at him and maintained that the matter had already been examined several times, while Pia Cayetano and Padilla questioned why the probe was announced publicly days before Matibag's scheduled testimony before the impeachment court on Monday, July 20.

Malacañang, however, backed the NBI's position, insisting that the investigation should not be viewed as an act of intimidation.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said only those with something to fear would view the probe negatively.

“Ang tao na wala naman na dapat katakutan ay hindi nai-intimidate kahit kailan. Ang pag-iimbestiga na gagawin, dahil meron naman talagang issue noong pang 2019. Hindi ito pang-i-intimidate, hindi ito panggigipit sa mga taong wala namang ginawang mali,” she said.

(A person who has nothing to fear should never feel intimidated. The investigation that will be conducted is because there has been an issue dating back to 2019. This is not meant to intimidate anyone, nor is it harassment against people who have done nothing wrong.)

"Kung wala naman at walang dapat na katakutan, hindi kailangan ma intimidate. Hindi kailangan na magalit sa anumang pag-iimbestiga," she added.

(If there is nothing to hide and nothing to fear, there is no reason to feel intimidated. There is no need to be angry about any investigation.)

Castro also maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had no hand in the decision of the NBI to reopen the issue.

"Bilang isang namumuno sa NBI, kapag may nadinig na gano'n, ano ba ang dapat gawin? Isawalang bahala, tulugan, ignore, o imbestigahan? Hindi po ba dapat na imbestigahan? Hindi dahil gusto niyang manira o makadiskaril ng isang tao," Castro said.

(As the head of the NBI, when you hear something like that, what should you do? Ignore it, sleep on it, disregard it, or investigate it? Shouldn’t it be investigated? Not because someone wants to destroy or derail another person.)

Meanwhile, Assistant Ombudsman Miko Clavano clarified that a previous complaint involving the construction of facilities for the 2019 SEA Games had already been resolved.

"Upon checking the records of this case, it appears that the case filed against Secretary Vince Dizon, etc. regarding the construction of the sports facilities for the 2019 SEA Games has been dismissed for insufficiency of evidence. This is contained in a joint resolution issued back in December, 2021," Clavano said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)