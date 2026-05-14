NBI driver arrested following Senate shooting

A MAN was arrested following a shooting incident in the Senate on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2026, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed.
In a press conference on Thursday, May 14, 2026, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño identified the arrested person as Mel Oragon, 44 years old, from Camarines Norte.
He was arrested on the second floor of the building where gunshots were heard.
Seized from the suspect are live M16 ammunition and magazines.
Based on reports, the arrested person is a driver at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) but Tuaño refused to confirm it yet amid ongoing investigation.
“Kasalukuyan ongoing investigation. Ito ay hindi namin kaagad-agad na paniniwalaan kasi may lumulutang na information kaugnay ng kanyang pagkakakilalanlan dahil officially, wala naman nakuha na lehitimong government issued ID sa kanya,” he said.
(The investigation is currently ongoing. We will not immediately believe this because there is information surfacing regarding his identity, since no legitimate government-issued ID was officially recovered from him.)
He said they are also looking into the possible involvement of the arrested person in the shooting.
Tuaño said the arrested man will undergo paraffin testing.
Charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, alarms and scandal, grave threats, direct assault with attempted homicide and violation of Senate Security Regulation will be filed against the arrested person.
In a press briefing in Malacañang, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Oragon is not an official employee of the NBI but a “volunteer.”
“Kasama siya nag-assist sa NBI agents doon sa GSIS (building),” he said.
(He was among those who assisted the NBI agents at the GSIS building). (TPM/SunStar Philippines)