NBI driver arrested following Senate shooting

A MAN was arrested following a shooting incident in the Senate on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2026, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 14, 2026, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño identified the arrested person as Mel Oragon, 44 years old, from Camarines Norte.

He was arrested on the second floor of the building where gunshots were heard.

Seized from the suspect are live M16 ammunition and magazines.