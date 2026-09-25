NBI flags 51 flood control projects in Davao City for potential irregularities

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) red-flagged 51 flood control projects in Davao City for potential irregularities, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Friday, September 25, 2026.

In a radio interview, Matibag said six projects are tagged as “strong candidates” for being ghost projects.

He said the NBI inspected a total of 100 flood control projects there.

Matibag said one of the projects received national allocations five times within a single General Appropriations Act (GAA) budget year under different project titles.

“Dalawang beses po pinondohan ng P21 million at tatlong beses na P22 million po,” he said.

He also noted that from 2018 to 2024, contractor Genesis 88 secured around P7 billion worth of flood control projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Matibag said the owner of the company has close ties with Davao Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte.

He said that if evidence confirms that criminal acts were committed in the implementation of the projects, they will forward a recommendation either to the Department of Justice or the Office of the Ombudsman.

Matibag denied earlier claims by Duterte that the agency’s investigation is part of political targeting against their family. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)