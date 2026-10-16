NBI issues subpoena to 'Machong Chismisan' podcast members

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued subpoenas to the embattled members of "Machong Chismisan" podcast in relation to their remarks about Joshua "Josh" Aquino, the son of “queen of All Media” Kris Aquino.

The NBI directed the members of the group to appear separately before the agency on October 20, 2026.

The bureau is looking into the possible violation of the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In a now deleted episode titled “Ang Pagbabalik ni Kris Aquino,” one of the members of the group made derogatory comments against Josh who is on the autism spectrum, even comparing him to his brother, Bimby.

The others would laugh at the remarks made by one of them.

The group apologized to the Aquino family and has taken down the podcast episode following the backlash.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the apology does not absolve them of any wrongdoing.

In an Instagram post Friday, October 16, 2026, Aquino said she is “not to give oxygen” to those who “were irresponsible and uninformed opinions.”

“In other words ignore and the issue dies a natural death (sic),” Aquino said.

“By never stating their names, or my feelings, they didn’t get the word war from me they were expecting,” she added.

Aquino showcased how Josh would care for her and how helpful he is to his brother.

“I’ve read you admire my strength, that’s because I witnessed what our mom went through to prepare us, for life without her,” Aquino said.

“Bimb still needs more years to be ready for his lifelong responsibility of taking care of his kuya josh. That’s why ang mama nila hindi pa pwedeng isuko ang laban (sic),” she added.

Support to the Aquino family, especially Josh flooded following the said podcast. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)