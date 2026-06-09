NBI monitors serious security threat in Senate 

ACTING Senate President Win Gatchalian revealed on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, that they received information of an alleged security threat in the Senate building and premises.

In a message to reporters, Gatchalian said the information was relayed to them by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee consultative meeting led by Senator Erwin Tulfo on June 8.

“During the Blue Ribbon consultative meeting yesterday, NBI Director Melvin Matibag informed the sectors present that there is a potential threat to the Senate building and the Senate premises,” he said.

Gatchalian said he will meet with the Senate Executive Committee, including the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), for the implementation of necessary security adjustments to ensure the safety not only of the Senators but also the staff.

“The security and safety of all senators and all Senate employees is paramount. We will make sure that our work environment is safe and secure,” he added.

Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said the threat is "clear, present and very serious.”

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said a sketchy and raw information reached his office that “the level of frustration within the armed services has reached up to battalion and regional levels.

“They are closely monitoring the developments in the ongoing crisis at the national level brought about by numerous factors, both internal and external,” said Lacson. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)