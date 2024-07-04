NBI offers P50,000 for whereabouts of another ‘Alice Leal Guo’

The personal information matched with that of Mayor Guo’s based on her registration of live birth registered only in 2007.

"Concealing true name... Bakit mo ginawa 'yun? Sinong may utos sa 'yo?" said Santiago.

Santiago noted that the fingerprints of “Alice Leal Guo” in the 2005 NBI clearance do not also match with that of Mayor Guo’s.

The NBI failed to locate the woman in her declared address in Quezon City and there was also no record to tell that she used to live there.

Earlier, the NBI ruled that Mayor Guo is one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, who reportedly first entered the country in January 2003 together with her family, through a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV).

Mayor Guo’s fingerprint from the clearance she applied for with the NBI under the name of Alice Guo in 2021 matched with the fingerprint record of Guo Hua Ping back in 2006 on her Alien Certificate of Registration.

Questions on the real identity of Mayor Guo came left and right following her implication on the raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) near the Bamban Municipal Hall.

She has repeatedly maintained that she is a love child of her father to her mother Amelia Leal Guo, whom she claimed is a pure blooded Filipina.

Lawmakers expressed strong belief that Guo faked her Filipino nationality.

Mayor Guo was suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman over the charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The Office of the Solicitor General is also expected to file a quo warranto case against Guo and this may lead to her removal from the office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)