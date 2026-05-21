NBI, PNP ordered to arrest ‘fugitive’ Dela Rosa

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa after the Supreme Court (SC) cleared the legal path by denying the lawmaker’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to serve an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Dela Rosa.

The warrant stems from a case involving alleged crimes against humanity tied to the bloody war on drugs during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The SC announced its 9-5-1 vote on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, denying Dela Rosa's petition for a temporary restraining order and a status quo ante order.

The high court noted that the ruling pertained solely to requests for interim relief, while the substantive constitutional and legal issues remain pending.

"The order is to arrest Senator Dela Rosa, so we'll do so without delay," NBI Director Melvin Matibag said. "In carrying out the arrest, we will strictly abide by the rules and ensure it is done professionally, as we always do."

Matibag added that Dela Rosa would be arrested "whether he likes it or not because we have to implement the law without fear or favor."

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) welcomed the high court's decision, stating the denial affirms there is no legal impediment to enforcing the warrant.

In a comment filed May 16, the OSG opposed the injunctive relief, arguing that Dela Rosa failed to establish a clear right requiring immediate protection or prove urgent and irreparable injury.

The OSG also noted that "one who deliberately places himself beyond the reach of law enforcement by going into hiding should not be entitled to ask for equity."

Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the PNP, said the police force recognizes the authority of competent government agencies and will perform its mandate in accordance with due process.

"The PNP likewise assures the public that all actions undertaken shall remain impartial, professional, and within the bounds of the law, with full respect for the constitutional rights of all parties concerned," Nartatez said in a statement.

The arrest directive follows a May 11 attempt by the NBI to serve the warrant and a subsequent May 13 shooting at the Senate. Matibag affirmed the NBI's full cooperation with a DOJ fact-finding panel probing those events.

The NBI said that it has already provided the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group with sworn statements from deployed personnel, as well as full access to video recordings and radio communications from May 11 to 13. (SunStar Philippines)