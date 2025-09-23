NBI recommends bribery, malversation raps vs 2 senators, Zaldy Co, others

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the filing of charges for indirect bribery and malversation of public funds against several personalities implicated by dismissed Bulacan first district engineer Henry Alcantara into the anomalous flood control projects.

During the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the anomalous flood control projects, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the NBI recommended the filing of the charges against Alcantara, Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, and Caloocan Second District Representative Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy.

Remulla said the charges were based on the affidavit submitted by Alcantara on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.