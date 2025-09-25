NBI recommends charges vs personalities tagged in flood control mess

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the filing of charges against individuals implicated by retired Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo in the flood control projects controversy.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said complaints for malversation of public funds and indirect bribery were recommended against those named by Bernardo in his affidavit, which was evaluated by the DOJ, NBI, and the National Prosecution Service (NPS).

Among those tagged by Bernardo in the flood control mess were Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, former senators Nancy Binay and Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, and Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar.

Bernardo claimed that these individuals pocketed millions of pesos in kickbacks from flood control projects.

He said he personally delivered the obligations to Binay, Revilla, and Olaivar but denied having any direct financial transaction with Escudero.

“Kami po ni Maynard Ngu ang magkausap. Ang sabi po niya, ‘yung allocation kay Senator Chiz ang ibibigay niya,” Bernardo said during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on flood control issues.

(Maynard Ngu and I were the ones who talked. He told me that he would give the allocation to Senator Chiz.)

Bernardo said Ngu is a close friend and campaign contributor of Escudero.

He, however, recalled a conversation with Escudero sometime in 2023 over wine about budget allocations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)