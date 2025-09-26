Manila

NBI recommends prosecution of 21 individuals tagged in flood control mess

Cebu Talisay flooding
Photo by Junior Journo Jhason James Rosel
THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the prosecution of 21 personalities implicated in the anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement on Friday, September 26, 2025, the Department of Justice confirmed that the NBI has recommended the prosecution of the following individuals for case build-up with the National Prosecution Service (NPS):

  • Ako-Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy "Zaldy" S. Co

  • Senator Francis Joseph "Chiz" Escudero

  • Senator Emmanuel Joel Jose Villanueva

  • Senator Jose "Jingoy Estrada" Pimentel Ejercito Jr.

  • Alias "Beng Ramos"

  • Alias "Mina"

  • Undersecretary Mary Mitzi "Mitch" Lim Cajayon-Uy

  • Maynard S. Ngu

  • Former Senator Ramon Bautista "Bong" Revilla Jr.

  • Carleen Y. Villa

  • Retired DPWH Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo

  • Dismissed DPWH Bulacan 1st district engineer Henry C. Alcantara

  • John Carlo Rivera

  • Linda "Victoria" Macanas

  • Juanito Mendoza, CPA

  • Sally Nicolas Santos

  • Jesse Mahusay

  • Alias "Andrei Balatbat"

  • Dismissed DPWH Bulacan 1st district assistant engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez

  • Dismissed DPWH Bulacan 1st district assistant engineer Jaypee D. Mendoza

  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dismissed DPWH Bulacan 1st district assistant engineer Arjay D. Domasig

The DOJ said the recommendations stemmed from sworn affidavits of Alcantara, Hernandez, Mendoza, and Bernardo regarding alleged irregularities in the Bulacan First District Engineering Office, particularly the funneling of public funds to officials as kickbacks.

“Let it be clear: inclusion in the NBI's recommendation is not a matter of speculation or rumor. It is the result of sworn testimony under oath. If names have circulated outside of these affidavits, those are not recognized by the DOJ or the NBI until such time that they are sworn to under proper proceedings,” the DOJ said.

“The DOJ will now subject this recommendation to rigorous case build-up under the National Prosecution Service. No one is above the law, and no position, title, or influence will shield anyone from accountability. Those named will be required to answer, under the rule of law, the serious allegations now standing against them,” it added.

The DOJ also said it will turn over pertinent files and documents to the Independent Commission (ICI) on Infrastructure if necessary.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. created the commission to conduct an in-depth investigation into anomalous flood control projects and to recommend cases against those found liable. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

