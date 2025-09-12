NBI seizes nearly P35M worth of fake LV bags in Bulacan

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has seized more than PHP34 million worth of fake luxury brand bags in a series of raids at two stores in Bulacan last Sept. 8.

In a statement Friday, the NBI said the raids were conducted at Sponkyboy in Meycauayan and Attractions in Malolos by operatives of the NBI– Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI- IPRD).

The operations resulted in the seizure of 391 counterfeit Louis Vuitton/LV products, with an estimated value of around PHP34.979 million.

The complaint was filed by Hongkong-based lawyer Mayank Vaid on behalf of their client, Louis Vuitton, the NBI said.

The respondents are facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The NBI reminds the public to refrain from patronizing pirated products to protect the intellectual property rights of owners, and to enhance the country’s economic growth. (PNA)