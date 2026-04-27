NBI summons 3 vloggers over false info on Marcos’ health

THE Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Monday, April 27, 2026, that subpoenas have been issued by the National Bureau of Investigation to three vloggers allegedly involved in the proliferation of false information regarding the health of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Ang binigay na dokumento ng PCO para sa agarang malalimang pag-iimbestiga sa mga vloggers na nagpakalat ng peke patungkol sa kalusugan ng ating Pangulo ay nai-forward na sa NBI. At nagkaroon na rin ng subpoena para sa karampatang pag-iimbestiga,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Attorney Claire Castro said.



(The document provided by the PCO for the immediate and thorough investigation of vloggers who spread false information about the health of our President has already been forwarded to the NBI. Subpoenas have also been issued for the appropriate investigation.)

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) earlier sought the assistance of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate three social media pages involved in the spread of false information related to Marcos' health condition.

Castro identified the three accounts as “Crage Anderpal,” “Rigondola Ping,” and “Iloy Bugris: The Queen of Revelations.”

In its endorsement of the complaint to the DOJ, the PCO noted that Iloy Bugris reportedly conducted live broadcasts claiming that the President was critically ill, while Rigondola Ping posted manipulated images depicting him in a state of physical distress.

She said Crage Anderpal had fabricated news graphics falsely claiming official confirmation of a serious health condition.

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered Marcos to comment on a petition for the disclosure of his medical examination reports amid claims that he is seriously ill.

The petition, filed by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez along with several others, seeks to subject Marcos to physical and mental examinations, including a hair follicle drug test.

It also urges the SC to direct the President to disclose and publish the medical report indicating the results of the examination, including medical and clinical confirmation of his physical and medical fitness to discharge the powers and duties of the Presidency.

On April 13, Marcos did a short exercise routine in front of the media as he maintained that he is in very good health and that his diverticulitis has been completely treated. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)