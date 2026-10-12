NBI to file complaints vs 4 Davao City flood control projects

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to file complaints in connection with four alleged anomalous flood control projects in Davao City, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Monday, October 12, 2026.

In a press conference, Matibag said the complaints would be referred to the Department of Justice or the Office of the Ombudsman for further investigation and case buildup.

“We were able to open apat, apat na kaso out of 47. And of those four, we already… as in malala, maraming problema (‘yung projects). (Like) submission of the same identical pictures of different dates for purposes of collecting payment,” he said.

Matibag cited a picture of the same project dated February 29, 2023, and May 5, 2023.

“Wala namang February 29 nu'ng 2023 because it was not a leap year,” he said.

Earlier, Matibag said the bureau had red-flagged 51 flood control projects in Davao City for potential irregularities. Of these, six projects were tagged as “strong candidates” for being ghost projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)