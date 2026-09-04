NBI to file qualified human trafficking raps vs Leviste, Paras

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will refer to the Department of Justice (DOJ) the filing of charges against Batangas First District Representative Leandro Leviste and former Negros Oriental congressman Jacinto Paras in relation to the alleged plot to implicate Executive Secretary Ralph Recto to a “honeytrap” scheme.

In an interview with reporters, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the bureau will file the complaint for qualified human trafficking against Leviste and Paras.

“Ang findings natin they committed qualified human trafficking. Nandoon lahat ng elements,” said Matibag.

The NBI earlier issued subpoenas for Leviste and Paras following an anti-human trafficking operation that resulted in the rescue of a “honeytrap.”

The woman claimed that she was contracted to lure Recto into a compromising situation that could later be used to accuse him of human trafficking or sexual misconduct in a bid to damage his reputation.

The NBI said based on the witness’ account, the payment would be released in tranches depending on the execution of her affidavit and the progress of the case.

Leviste and Paras both denied the NBI’s claim.

Leviste is currently abroad. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)