NBI to issue subpoena vs Duterte

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) will issue a subpoena against Vice President Sara Duterte in relation to her assassination remark against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, his wife First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In a press conference on Monday, November 25, 2024, DOJ Undersecretary Jesse Andres said that Duterte, the "self-confessed mastermind" of a premeditated assassination plot against the highest government official in the country, will now face the legal consequences of her actions.

The subpoena, which will be issued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), will require Duterte to face them and explain her statements.

Duterte will be given five days to explain herself.

NBI director Jaime Santiago said they wrote a letter to Facebook requesting the preservation of the video clip where Duterte mentioned that she contracted a hitman to hunt down and kill the Marcoses and Romualdez if she is killed.

Government agencies have since expressed concern over Duterte’s remark, saying it is a matter of national security.

Andres said they will also track down the supposed assassin of Duterte.

“We will use all resources of government, all government agents to find out the identity of this assassin, and they will be dealt with the full force of the law,” Andres said.

Duterte said her statement was “maliciously taken out of logical context.”

Andres, however, said that as the person who will benefit from the possible death of the President, her words should be "taken seriously."

“Tinanggap namin 'yun in a metaphorical way… Pero sa kaniyang bagong pananalita, hindi na maaaring isantabi lang yan,” Andres said.

(We accepted that in a metaphorical way... But with her new statement, it can no longer be dismissed.)

“Ang ating Pangulo ay binigyang banta ng isa ring mataas na opisyal ng gobyerno… She even immediately added that this is no joke,” he added.

(Our President was threatened by another high-ranking government official... She even immediately added that this is no joke.)

Earlier, Marcos expressed alarm over the “criminal attempts” of Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)