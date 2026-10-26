NBI to refer complaints vs Jefry Tupas

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will recommend to the Department of Justice (DOJ) the filing of various charges against former Davao City chief information officer Jefry Tupas.

In a press conference Monday, October 26, 2026, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said complaints for cyberlibel, obstruction of justice and publication of false news will be recommended against Tupas.

“So we’re endorsing it to the DOJ for proper disposition,” he said.

Tupas earlier submitted an affidavit to the NBI denying the claims of dismissed policeman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. that he received cash on behalf of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Tupas claimed that NBI agents encouraged him to move to Manila under the false pretense that they had received a verifiable threat that he would be abducted by the Dutertes.

He said they also offered him cash and a place to stay in the upscale Forbes Park in Makati City.

Matibag earlier denied Tupas’ claims, saying it was Tupas who raised concerns over his security. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)