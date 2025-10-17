NBI urges Interpol to place Garma under red notice

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has urged the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a red notice against former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma, who was tagged as the brains behind the 2020 killing of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

In a message to reporters, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said they sent a letter requesting Interpol to locate and provisionally arrest Garma pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

This came following the issuance of an arrest warrant against Garma by the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 279 on October 15, 2025, as well as the cancellation of her passport along with those of her co-accused.

Also covered by the arrest warrant were resigned National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto, Police Lieutenant Colonel Santie Fuentes Mendoza, dismissed police officer Nelson Enriquez Mariano, and resigned police personnel Jeremy Zapata Causapin. No bail was recommended.

On September 29 and 30, Mariano and Mendoza surrendered to the NBI.

On September 6, Garma returned to the Philippines reportedly following the rejection of her asylum application in the United States.

A day later, she flew to Malaysia for a meeting with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after agreeing to be a prosecution witness against former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained at The Hague over crimes against humanity charges before the ICC.

Santiago said they are coordinating with the Malaysian government for Garma’s arrest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)