NCR placed under state of calamity

The motion was made after 12 of the 17 member local government units of the MMC voted in favor of the state of calamity declaration, which will allow them to access emergency funds for the immediate implementation of the relief operations to aid the affected residents.

Thousands of families in Metro Manila were displaced due to the massive flooding brought about by the onslaught of the two weather systems.

In Quezon City, 122,000 families were currently being served in 154 evacuation centers.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said they already resorted to the use of churches and covered courts as evacuation centers due to the number of evacuees.

She said 30 main roads were currently impassable due to massive flooding.

In Navotas, 80 percent of the barangays were flooded while in Caloocan, over 3,000 individuals were displaced.

Abalos also noted massive flooding in Marikina, Manila, as well as Pasig City, Valenzuela and Malabon.

The DILG secretary urged the Metro Manila mayors to help each other for the sake of the public.

The Malacañang has suspended classes in all levels, as well as work in government offices in Metro Manila due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed support in the declaration of state of calamity in the NCR as its personnel join in the conduct of search and rescue operations.

“The PNP is committed to reinforcing its humanitarian assistance, evacuation procedures, and overall emergency response efforts. Our personnel are actively deployed across Metro Manila and other impacted areas, working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents,” PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said.

“We urge the public to stay informed through official channels, adhere to safety advisories, and cooperate with local authorities,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)