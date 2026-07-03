NCR police still under full alert, heightened alert in rest of PH

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said the full alert status remains in the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Crame-based offices and units, while the rest of the country is now under heightened alert, after ensuring the peaceful conclusion of the three-day Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) rally.

Following a continuing assessment of the security situation across the country, the PNP implemented the downgraded alert status in all Police Regional Offices effective 12:01 a.m. on July 2, while Metro Manila remains under the highest alert status to ensure adequate security coverage.

The calibrated deployment enables the organization to sustain necessary security measures while allowing police units nationwide to continue delivering regular public safety services.

PNP Chief, Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed all deployed personnel to remain disciplined, impartial, and service-oriented throughout the activity.

"The adjustment of our alert status reflects our continuing assessment of the situation while ensuring that appropriate security measures remain in place where they are needed most. Our commitment is to remain responsive, respectful of people's rights, and focused on public safety," he added.

The INC rally began with an unscheduled protest action near the People Power Monument in Quezon City early Tuesday, causing a disruption along White Plains Avenue and Epifanio delos Santos Avenue during the morning rush hour.

This prompted the PNP to raise the full alert status over the NCRPO as the rally proceeded.

A total of 3,784 PNP personnel, together with partner agencies, remain strategically deployed in key areas to support security, traffic management, and public safety operations.

The ongoing security operations are being carried out in support of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and are aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, emphasizing a balanced approach that protects public safety while upholding the constitutional rights of all.

"We continue to be vigilant to ensure everyone's safety. Our police officers are there not only to maintain order but to ensure that legal activities are carried out properly while the public is safe. We will remain professional and ready to help our countrymen. The peaceful conclusion of the three-day rally reflects the professionalism, discipline, and restraint demonstrated by our police personnel," said Nartatez.

“I commend every officer who faithfully performed their duty while respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly. Their commitment to maintaining peace, ensuring public safety, and coordinating closely with local authorities and event organizers made this operation a success,” he added. (PNA)