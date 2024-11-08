NCR records 15 rabies cases, deaths

FIFTEEN cases of rabies, which eventually led to deaths, have been recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) in Metro Manila alone.

Data from the DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) showed that there have been 15 cases reported from January 1 to October 26, 2024.

"All cases died," said the DOH-MMCHD.

Caloocan City had the most cases with four, while two cases each were reported in Marikina City and Navotas City.

One case each, meanwhile, was reported in the cities of Parañaque, Las Piñas, Malabon, Manila, Pasig, Muntinlupa, and Quezon.

The rabies cases were mostly caused by dogs (10), followed by cats (4).

Seven were caused by stray animals, while six were domestic pets.

A large majority of the cases were due to animal bites (13), while the other two were exposures to scratch and saliva.

Eleven of the animals had unknown vaccination status while the other four were unvaccinated.

Rabies is a viral infection that can be transmitted to humans through animal bites or even scratches, most commonly by dogs and cats. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)