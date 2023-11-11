NCR wage board to hold public hearing on domestic worker pay hike

THREE months since issuing a wage order for private sector employees, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-National Capital Region (NCR) is now turning its sights towards domestic workers.

This as the NCR wage board is set to hold a public hearing on minimum wage adjustment for domestic workers in Metro Manila on November 22.

"The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-NCR invites the public to participate in the public hearing on the proposed minimum wage adjustment for domestic workers in NCR," said the NCR wage board.

It said that the public hearing will be held on the second floor of the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) Building in Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue corner Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The latest wage order for workers in the private sector in the NCR took effect on July 16, 2023.

On the other hand, the last wage order for domestic workers in the NCR took effect on July 13, 2022.

For parties who intend to participate in the public hearing, they are advised to coordinate with the RTWPB-NCR.

Those looking to submit position papers may send them to the second floor of DY International Building on Gen. Malvar corner San Marcelino Streets, Malate, Manila; or through the email address at wage_ncr@yahoo.com.ph between November 3 and 17, 2023. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)