NCR wage board vows to consider inputs from minimum wage hearing

FOLLOWING the public hearing on minimum wage determination held last Thursday, June 18, 2026, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-National Capital Region (NCR) vowed to take every input under consideration.

In a social media post, the NCR wage board said it will consider all the insights, recommendations, and perspectives shared by the participants during the public hearing.

"The public hearing served as an important venue for open and meaningful dialogue, allowing different voices to be heard as part of the ongoing minimum wage determination process," said the RTWPB-NCR.

"Insights and recommendations gathered from the public hearing, together with previous sectoral consultations, will help guide the Board's deliberations in accordance with its mandate," it added.

A total of 14 wage petitions are currently pending before the board, with proposed increases ranging from P200 to P842 for workers in Metro Manila.

The current daily minimum wage in the National Capital Region stands at P695 under Wage Order No. NCR-26, which took effect on July 18, 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)