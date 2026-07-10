NCR wage hike starts July 25

INSTEAD of July 19, the new minimum wage rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) will take effect on July 25, 2026.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) cited the publication date of the latest wage order as the reason for the revised implementation date.

“Following its official publication of July 9, 2026, the new Wage Order for private sector workers in the National Capital Region will take effect after 15 days,” the RTWPB-NCR said.

“Starting July 25, 2026, the first tranche of the P60 minimum wage increase will be implemented,” it added.

The board said the second tranche, which provides an additional P25 increase, will take effect on January 20, 2027.

Previously, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino announced an P85 wage increase for minimum wage earners in Metro Manila.

Tolentino had said the first tranche of P60 would take effect on July 19, 2026, while the second tranche of P25 would be implemented on January 20, 2027.

Once the wage hike is fully implemented, the daily minimum wage for non-agriculture workers in Metro Manila will increase from P695 to P780.

Likewise, agricultural workers, as well as employees of service and retail establishments with 15 workers or fewer and manufacturing establishments with fewer than 10 workers in the NCR, will see their daily minimum wage rise from P658 to P743. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)